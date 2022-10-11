UPDATE: Bismarck, Minot Bomb Squads to dispose of explosives in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - UPDATE (10/12 at 11 a.m.): Bomb squad crews have resumed explosive disposal operations west of Williston.

Both the Bismarck and Minot squads were called in Monday after police found explosives at the 3600 block of 7th Street West. Safe detonations are expected to take place along 32nd Avenue West and the Williston Landfill.

26th Street West from Harvest Hills Avenue to 44th Avenue West and 32nd Avenue West from 11th Street West and 26th Street West will be closed during detonations.

UPDATE (10/11 at 7 p.m.): Minot and Bismarck Bomb Squads have finished operations for the night and will resume Wednesday morning. All roadways have been reopened, but residents who were evacuated will not be able to return home.

UPDATE (10/11 at 2 p.m.): 32nd Avenue West from 26th Street West to 11th Street West has been closed, according to the Williston Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY (10/11 at 1:45 p.m.): Bomb squad crews are working to dispose of multiple explosives found west of Williston.

Police say the explosives were found Monday afternoon on the 3600 block of 7th Street West, near Menards and Sportsman’s Warehouse during a narcotics search.

Minot’s Bomb Squad was called in Monday night and Bismarck’s Bomb Squad was called in Tuesday morning to assist in the disposal.

The building and a nearby area were evacuated as a safety precaution, and officials are asking the public to remain away from the area.

”We have some of the highest trained individuals in the state that have been brought in for this and they are going to make sure they do everything they can to render those explosives safe before transport,” said Matt Clark, Williston fire chief.

Williston Police Department spokeswoman Heather Cook says they have identified a person of interest in relation to this incident but no arrests have been made.

She added that displaced residents are working with property management to provide an alternate place to live. There has been no timeline on when the area will be cleared.

