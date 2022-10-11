Contests
Police on scene of possible shooting in south Fargo

Mezzo Apartments
Mezzo Apartments
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There is a large police presence outside Mezzo Apartments at 47th St S and 28th Ave S in Fargo after a reported shooting. A medical emergency was called in at 9:46 PM. Our crew on the scene witnessed police putting up crime scene tape around 10:30 PM. We are awaiting information from Fargo Police. Stick with Valley News Live at we follow this developing story.

