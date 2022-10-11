Police needs help identifying person of interest
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD is asking for help locating a person of interest.
They say the man picked up a cell phone belonging to another patron. He then attempted to break into the phone before destroying it.
The incident happened on 9/29 at the Windbreak located in the 3100 block of 39th Street S.
If you have any information you are asked to call 701-451-7660.
