Police needs help identifying person of interest

FPD attempt to identify
FPD attempt to identify(kvly)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD is asking for help locating a person of interest.

They say the man picked up a cell phone belonging to another patron. He then attempted to break into the phone before destroying it.

The incident happened on 9/29 at the Windbreak located in the 3100 block of 39th Street S.

If you have any information you are asked to call 701-451-7660.

