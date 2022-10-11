Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

OSHA receives complaint alleging unsafe working conditions at CI Apparel

CI Apparel has until the end of the week to respond.
(Source: U.S. Department of Labor Facebook page)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) received a complaint alleging unsafe working conditions at CI Apparel.

OSHA is working with the company to resolve the issue and CI Apparel has until the end of the week to respond to OSHA and ensure its facility is adhering to federal safety and health regulations.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Maplelag Resort near Callaway, MN
Major fire rips through Maplelag Resort near Callaway, MN
UPDATE: 12-year-old shot in hunting accident passes away
Mezzo Apartments
UPDATE: FPD searching for suspects involved in gunfire exchange; Woman struck by passing bullet
Gas pump generic
Repair costs covered for drivers after fuel mix-up at West Fargo gas station
generic crash
Two killed in Grand Forks crash

Latest News

Moorhead Area Public Schools
Locker rooms are set to close for PE classes at Horizon Middle East campus for “safety and privacy concerns”
Crews respond to rollover crash in Moorhead
Noon News October 11 - Part 2
Noon News October 11 - Part 2
Noon Weather – October 11
Noon Weather – October 11