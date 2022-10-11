OSHA receives complaint alleging unsafe working conditions at CI Apparel

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) received a complaint alleging unsafe working conditions at CI Apparel.

OSHA is working with the company to resolve the issue and CI Apparel has until the end of the week to respond to OSHA and ensure its facility is adhering to federal safety and health regulations.

