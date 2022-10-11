Chilly Temps and Wind Here to Stay the Rest of the Week

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Now behind the cold front that moved through Tuesday, we are windy and a lot cooler across the Valley! That wind will be whipping from the northwest with gusts around 40 mph at times - even gustier for our westernmost counties and into central ND. There will be a few spotty scattered showers (rain) today. Temperatures will be a bit below average with highs in the afternoon only warming into the 40s to low 50s. We are cooler Thursday with morning lows falling into the 20s and 30s as another cold front moves through. There is a chance for some mixed precip and/or flurries across northern MN and the far northern Red River Valley (north of Grand Forks) while the rest of us will remain dry. High temperatures struggle as most only warm into the 40s and low 50s farther south. The northwest wind persists through Thursday as well.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Friday morning lows drop into the upper 20s and low 30s once again. Friday morning brings the best chance for some light snow - possibly accumulating a bit - across northern MN as we will be on the colder side of the low spinning to our northeast. It will be another cooler day with afternoon temperatures only in the 40s for most. Some places could see temperatures fall a bit during the afternoon hours. It will still be a bit breeze to wrap the work week, but noticeably less gusty. The chill continues into Saturday morning. Morning temperatures will be above freezing for some, though. Highs Saturday afternoon will be warming back into the 40s and low 50s.

SUNDAY - MONDAY: We will begin the day on Sunday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s with another shot at mixed precipitation. We will warm up to see temps in the 30s and 40s. Monday looks to be dry at this time but still just as chilly. We will start the day in the 10s and 20s and we will warm up into the 40s and 50s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Cool and windy. Gusts to 40 mph. Low: 42. High: 53.

THURSDAY: Mixed precipitation in the North and East. Temperatures decrease. Low: 34. High: 45.

FRIDAY: Chilly morning and breezy winds. Low: 29. High: 43.

SATURDAY: Overcast and chilly. Low: 32. High: 52.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Breezy. Low: 33. High: 43.

MONDAY: Cold morning! Sunny and chilly. Low: 25. High: 45.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Still cool. Low: 27. High: 50.

