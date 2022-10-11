North Dakota native works as hurricane hunter to collect valuable data on hurricanes, other strong storms

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve seen and heard about the destruction left in Hurricane Ian’s wake. Thousands of Florida residents were evacuated before the powerful storm hit, while one North Dakota native and a few other very brave individuals flew directly into the eye of Ian.

Most pilots do their best to avoid storms, but for this squadron in Mississippi, flying into the storm is just another day at the job.

The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, part of the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi, is the only unit flying weather reconnaissance missions in America.

One of the members, Master Sargent Chris Becvar, from Fessenden, ND, has been flying into hurricanes for years.

“If there’s a threat to the United States coastline, Central America coastline, or Caribbean Islands, we’ll go out there and fly through it and collect data and report that data back to the National Hurricane Center,” said Becvar.

The purpose of this Squadron is to retrieve data from severe weather storms. That data is used not only for learning more about each storm that hits but is also crucial for saving the lives of those that could be impacted.

“With that information, our computer models can have the most up-to-date information and help us to predict the intensity of the hurricane and where the hurricane is going to go,” said Meteorologist Jacob Morse.

Although they commonly go by the “Hurricane Hunters,” this squadron does so much more than that. In January 2021, they went to the west coast to help retrieve data for the National Centers for Environmental Prediction pertaining to the impacts of atmospheric rivers traveling east from the Pacific Ocean.

“During the off-season, hurricane hunters also study atmospheric river events, or large storms on the west coast, and winter storms across the country. This data can also help meteorologists to better predict these storms and help us with the forecasting aspects,” said Morse.

The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron works hard all year round to provide us with lifesaving data pertaining to current, upcoming, and past storms and weather threats.

“Their rainfall, their mudslides, landslides, wildfire, all those, everything that we do goes straight into those models,” said Becvar.

Although North Dakota residents don’t have to worry about hurricanes, our meteorologists get important information from the hurricane hunters about our intense and sometimes dangerous winter storms. Without them, we wouldn’t be as able to predict the intensity and direction of winter storms.

Currently, a new tropical storm threatens to grow and potentially cause a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico from Wednesday to Friday. Hurricane Hunters prepare to fly into the storm to investigate.

