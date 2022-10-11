A new wine incorporates Fargo and Argentina

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The new wine called A Taste of Argentina is a Cabernet Sauvignon and just hit Happy Harry’s shelves last week.

If the label looks familiar, it’s because the same artist and creative design team who worked on the new downtown postcard mural also did the label.

The Mark family is a Fargo local family owned business that wanted to tie in their connection with Argentina along with Fargo.

They only made 150 bottles of the wine for their Mark 1 series.

Each bottle is $15.99 at Happy Harry locations.

