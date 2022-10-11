New program working to cut down on assaults among Sanford healthcare workers, patients

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After a steep increase in workplace violence during the peak of COVID times, Sanford Health has deployed a new program throughout its campuses in an effort to de-escalate issues before nurses and other staffers get hurt.

Sanford says in 2021, Fargo’s campuses saw 750 cases of verbal and physical altercations between healthcare workers, patients and their families.

“Cardiac care unit and our intensive care unit are our high-volume areas. A lot of big feelings being felt with patients not doing well. They get a lot of bad test results, so they have to work through those reactions,” Brett Wigglesworth, Sanford Health’s Program Manager of Security and Workplace Safety said.

So far in 2022, Wigglesworth says those stats are down and will likely stay that way thanks to the behavioral health rapid response team which was created earlier this spring.

“We’re really pushing toward staff understanding that this is not a part of their job and it’s not an expectation that they step into a confrontation where they’re going to get hurt,” Wigglesworth said.

The team, made up of mental health providers and nurses, is deployed when tensions start to rise, and its goal is to de-escalate the situation before fists start to fly.

“We’re starting to see an increase in verbal reported incidents and a decrease in the physical because we’re responding earlier,” he said.

Wigglesworth says for patients with multiple altercations or severe violent threats, charges can be pressed or that person’s care can be terminated at Sanford.

“It’s needed to know that we don’t tolerate that,” Wigglesworth said.

Sanford says between six to eight security officers are on duty at any time across its three main campuses, and says if things get out of hand, local law enforcement will also respond to help out.

“This morning, I looked at our behavioral health scores and looked at which patients were at higher risk for violent acts. Then I tell our security teams which patients those are and they can do added rounds to that area,” Wigglesworth said.

Senior Director of Facilities at Sanford, Jason Nelson says when critical incidents close to the hospital unfold, like the deadly May shooting at nearby Plaza Azteca, the hospital has the option of going into ‘Controlled Access Mode.’

“So, we control and check who is coming in and out of our buildings to make sure they’re coming here for a legitimate reason. That way we can provide the safest environment for our patients and staff,” Nelson said. In his over four years with Sanford, Nelson says the move has only happened a couple times.

