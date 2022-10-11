Contests
Locker rooms are set to close for PE classes at Horizon Middle East campus for “safety and privacy concerns”

Moorhead Area Public Schools
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lockers at Horizon Middle’s East campus will close starting October 17th “due to ongoing safety and privacy concerns.”

Moorhead Area Public Schools officials say Horizon East has transitioned from a six-period day to an eight-period day, which shortens each class period to 43 minutes.

Changing times for Physical Education classes are also shortened due to the decrease in instructional time.

District officials say staff noticed “the majority of students are not changing or utilizing the locker room” for PE since COVID.

It was determined that, in order to maximize instructional time for PE, locker rooms will no longer be used for PE classes.

Officials also say to maintain adequate supervision of the locker rooms would require additional staff.

Student use of locker rooms can be requested if needed.

Horizon East will work with students on a “individual basis.”

