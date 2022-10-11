Contests
Grand Forks man arrested for blocking train, trying to make citizen’s arrest

Roland Riemers
Roland Riemers(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officers were dispatched to the railroad crossing in the 5400 blk of Demers Ave. around 3:20 PM Monday after a report was received of a man blocking the train from moving. The report was that some type of fireworks were being shot off by the man also.

Upon arrival, contact was made with Roland Riemers who wanted to make a citizen’s arrest because the train was blocking the street. Employees on the train said he was on the tracks which stopped the train from moving.

Riemers was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and brought to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center. More investigation will be done and other charges are possible.

A perennial candidate for state office, Riemers was expelled from his own party last year after running for a different party in 2020.

