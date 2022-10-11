Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Fargo Police searching for man they say threatened woman in domestic dispute

Authorities are looking for 28-year-old Richard Yelegon of Fargo.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police need help locating a man, who threatened to break into a woman’s home and harm her.

FPD is looking for 28-year-old Richard Yelegon of Fargo.

Authorities say, they received a report about phone threats being made against the woman during a domestic dispute. Yelegon was later located, but he fled on foot and then took off in his vehicle.

FPD officers caught up with Yelegon after he got out near 47th Ave. S. and 36th St. S., where a perimeter was set. Officers were eventually unable to find him within the perimeter.

Yelegon is described as a black man, about 5′5″ tall. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with a Rolling Stones logo on it. Anyone who sees him or know where he is should call 911.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Maplelag Resort near Callaway, MN
Major fire rips through Maplelag Resort near Callaway, MN
UPDATE: 12-year-old shot in hunting accident passes away
Mezzo Apartments
UPDATE: FPD searching for suspects involved in gunfire exchange; Woman struck by passing bullet
Gas pump generic
Repair costs covered for drivers after fuel mix-up at West Fargo gas station
generic crash
UPDATE: Victims identified in double-fatal Grand Forks crash

Latest News

Barnes County jail photo of Gracious Weah
CNA found guilty of injuring vulnerable adult in Barnes County
4:00PM News October 11 - Part 3
4:00PM News October 11 - Part 3
4:00PM News October 11 - Part 2
4:00PM News October 11 - Part 2
4:00PM News October 11 - Part 4
4:00PM News October 11 - Part 4