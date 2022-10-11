Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Fall is the season to update your yearly budget and plan for holiday expenses

Check your credit report now to see big picture of debts
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Most of us map out budget plans in January, but with the holidays fast approaching, experts said it’s a good time to give your plan an update.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said looking at your budget now will help you be in a better spot before the holiday season.

Dale advised that you project your upcoming holiday expenses and make a plan to pay for them.

She also said now is the time to look at your credit report to get the big picture of what you owe in loans and credit cards, and then incorporate those numbers into your updated plan.

Dale also suggested meeting with your family, to get everyone on the same page as far as holiday and gift spending. She said making a plan as a family can keep everyone accountable.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Maplelag Resort near Callaway, MN
Major fire rips through Maplelag Resort near Callaway, MN
UPDATE: 12-year-old shot in hunting accident passes away
Mezzo Apartments
UPDATE: FPD searching for suspects involved in gunfire exchange; Woman struck by passing bullet
Gas pump generic
Repair costs covered for drivers after fuel mix-up at West Fargo gas station
generic crash
Two killed in Grand Forks crash

Latest News

FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra...
New rules fix ‘flaw’ for families seeking Obamacare coverage
Former Russian official issues warning. (CNN, State Emergency Service, Defense Ministry of...
'Terror is the only thing left' warns former Russian foreign minister
FILE - Angela Lansbury appears during the press day for "Blithe Spirit" at the Ahmanson Theatre...
‘Murder, She Wrote’ actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
Crews respond to rollover crash in Moorhead
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case