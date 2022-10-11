Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Crews respond to rollover crash in Moorhead

It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 14th St. S. and Belsly Blvd.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey and Davis Winn
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Moorhead, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 14th St. S. and Belsly Blvd. Crews cleared the scene by 2:40 p.m.

Still no word on what caused the crash, if there were any injuries and if there are any charges pending. Stick with Valley News Live for updates on this story.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Maplelag Resort near Callaway, MN
Major fire rips through Maplelag Resort near Callaway, MN
UPDATE: 12-year-old shot in hunting accident passes away
Mezzo Apartments
UPDATE: FPD searching for suspects involved in gunfire exchange; Woman struck by passing bullet
Gas pump generic
Repair costs covered for drivers after fuel mix-up at West Fargo gas station
generic crash
Two killed in Grand Forks crash

Latest News

Noon News October 11 - Part 2
Noon News October 11 - Part 2
Noon Weather – October 11
Noon Weather – October 11
Mr. Food – Chicken Rand Casserole - October 11
Mr. Food – Chicken Rand Casserole - October 11
Noon News October 11 - Part 1
Noon News October 11 - Part 1