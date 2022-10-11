Bismarck UPS driver saves couple, recognized by company

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck UPS driver is being called a hero for saving a couple following a traffic accident.

Ken Oakes said he was delivering packages last week near Almont when he found a car crash with a woman lying on her back on the center console. Ken is an Amy veteran and says his training kicked in when he came upon the scene of the accident.

“The average person should stop and would stop to help somebody and that’s all I did. I came upon it, and I was the first one there and instantly I went to go help,” said Oakes.

Ken says he doesn’t feel like a hero. He made sure the woman was stable and helped calm her down. Once emergency crews arrived and helped the couple, Ken said he got back in his truck and continued delivering his packages.

