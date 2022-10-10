One More Warm Day before Big Cool Down

TUESDAY: Tuesday will start off mild near 50 for many! It will also be the warmest day this week and possibly for a while as will have temperatures in the low to mid 70s! However, as we move through the evening hours, some scattered showers will begin to develop along a front that will be moving through the area on Tuesday. Temperatures will very likely be falling through the afternoon on Tuesday behind the front. Expect gusty winds to increase behind the front out of the northwest.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Wednesday looks to be another kind of transitional day for the Southern part of the Valley as the cold front continues to swing through. There is a chance for scattered showers, particularly in the northern and eastern portions of the Valley. For us we expect temperatures to reach to the mid 50s. We are cooler Thursday with morning lows falling into the 30s as another cold front moves through. There is a chance for some mixed precip in the north and east, while the rest of us will remain dry. High temperatures struggle to hit the mid 50s as most only warm into the 40s and low 50s. Wednesday will also be the windiest day of the week with occasional gusts exceeding 40 mph.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Friday morning lows drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. It will be another cooler day with afternoon temperatures in the 50s. We will also see another chance at mixed precipitation in the north and east in the morning on Friday as Thursday’s precipitation will linger into Friday. It will still be a bit breeze to wrap the work week, but noticeably less gusty. The chill continues into Saturday morning. Morning temperatures will be above freezing for some, though. Highs Saturday afternoon will be warming back into the 40s and low 50s.

SUNDAY - MONDAY: We will begin the day on Sunday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s with another shot at mixed precipitation. We will warm up to see temps in the 30s and 40s. Monday looks to be dry at this time but still just as chilly. We will start the day in the 10s and 20s and we will warm up into the 40s and 50s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Scattered PM showers. Warm! Low: 49. High: 74.

WEDNESDAY: Passing cold front. Isolated rain showers. Low: 42. High: 53.

THURSDAY: Mixed precipitation in the North and East. Temperatures decrease. Low: 34. High: 47.

FRIDAY: Chilly morning and breezy winds. Mix showers possible. Low: 29. High: 50.

SATURDAY: Overcast and chilly. Low: 32. High: 52.

SUNDAY: Another chance of AM mixed showers. Mostly cloudy skies Low: 30. High: 43.

MONDAY: Sunny and Chilly. Low: 25 High: 45.

