The Valley has many events to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Through art, conversations, and participating in activities or events like powwows, the community is encourage to get out this holiday and celebrate Indigenous people’s lives and history.

You can find an Indigenous inspired mural outside of Bernie’s Liquor store painted by artist Anna Johnson. The mural is named ‘The Moon Also Rises’ and connects Fargo businesses with the artist’s roots on Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation.

Other events happening today to celebrate include: a kickoff breakfast hosted by The Indigenous Association, along with a lunch and learn, a foraging walk at the MSUM Regional Science Center with Linda and Luke Black Elk hosted by the MSUM American Indian Student Association, MSUM Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and George Soule American Indian Center, Moorhead Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration hosted by MSUM Office of Diversity & Inclusion, City of Moorhead, and more, and powwows at Moorhead High School and Agassiz Building Gymnasium.

The YWCA of Cass Clay is also hosting a round table discussion on Wednesday led by their Indigenous members focused on Indigenous people.

“Indigenous members of our committee that are excited to come together and help share stories and help make that connection with the community, but we just really encourage people in our community to get out and support these other organizations, Indigenous led organizations that are doing such fantastic work in our community,” said communications manager of YWCA, Allison Pillar.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.