Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

The Valley has many events to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day

Valley Today KVLY - Indigenous People's Day
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Through art, conversations, and participating in activities or events like powwows, the community is encourage to get out this holiday and celebrate Indigenous people’s lives and history.

You can find an Indigenous inspired mural outside of Bernie’s Liquor store painted by artist Anna Johnson. The mural is named ‘The Moon Also Rises’ and connects Fargo businesses with the artist’s roots on Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation.

Other events happening today to celebrate include: a kickoff breakfast hosted by The Indigenous Association, along with a lunch and learn, a foraging walk at the MSUM Regional Science Center with Linda and Luke Black Elk hosted by the MSUM American Indian Student Association, MSUM Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and George Soule American Indian Center, Moorhead Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration hosted by MSUM Office of Diversity & Inclusion, City of Moorhead, and more, and powwows at Moorhead High School and Agassiz Building Gymnasium.

The YWCA of Cass Clay is also hosting a round table discussion on Wednesday led by their Indigenous members focused on Indigenous people.

“Indigenous members of our committee that are excited to come together and help share stories and help make that connection with the community, but we just really encourage people in our community to get out and support these other organizations, Indigenous led organizations that are doing such fantastic work in our community,” said communications manager of YWCA, Allison Pillar.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 people injured in two separate crashes at 25th St. & 13th Ave. intersection
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman hit by train in downtown Fargo
Rhetton Nordman was given a gift by the 'FeDex Lady' as a random act of kindness.
The ‘FedEx Lady’ random act of kindness surprises Fargo boy
Whitney Anderson is battling breast cancer.
‘Be the rock for her’: Community supporting local woman who is battling breast cancer
One person hurt in two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County

Latest News

Valley Today - Two Kids Safe After Short Search in South Moorhead - October 10
Kids go missing in Moorhead, found safely
Valley Today - Two Kids Safe After Short Search in South Moorhead - October 10
Valley Today - Two Kids Safe After Short Search in South Moorhead - October 10
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - October 10
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - October 10
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - October 10
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - October 10