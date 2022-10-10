UPDATE: 12-year-old’s death ruled a homicide, allegedly shot in head by uncle

MOTLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The death of a 12-year-old boy who was initially reported to be shot in a hunting accident has now been ruled a homicide.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said on Sunday, October 9 at 8:19 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township in rural Motley. Deputies arrived on scene and, at the time, believed a family from St. Paul was in the area hunting squirrels when a 12-year-old was accidently shot by his uncle, age 47 of St. Paul.

Deputies and responders initiated first aid and got the boy from a wooded area to a nearby roadway to meet EMS personnel. Life-saving measures were continued and the boy was taken by helicopter to a Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis where he died Sunday evening.

After an autopsy, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death a homicide. The cause is listed as ‘gunshot wound to the head’. The victim is identified as Jeremy Xasmusyees Her. Valley News Live will continue to follow this story as the investigation continues.

