Two killed in Grand Forks crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were killed and another was injured in a crash, Monday, in Grand Forks.

Grand Forks Police say it happened near 27th Ave N and N 69th St, just before 4 PM.

Their preliminary investigation shows a van was heading East on 27th Ave N, crossing N 69th St, when it was struck by a truck heading North on 69th Street.

No names have been released yet. The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GFPD at (701) 787-8000.

