Two killed in Grand Forks crash
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were killed and another was injured in a crash, Monday, in Grand Forks.
Grand Forks Police say it happened near 27th Ave N and N 69th St, just before 4 PM.
Their preliminary investigation shows a van was heading East on 27th Ave N, crossing N 69th St, when it was struck by a truck heading North on 69th Street.
No names have been released yet. The crash is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact GFPD at (701) 787-8000.
