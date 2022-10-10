Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Sea lion spotted in the middle of the road, assisted back to tidelands

A sea lion is safely back in the ocean after it got lost and stranded on a street in Alaska. (Source: Valdez Police Department/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDEZ, Alaska (Gray News) – A sea lion is safely back in the ocean after it got lost and stranded on a street in Alaska.

According to the Valdez Police Department, officers got a call about a sea lion wandering in the road. Police said when officers arrived, the animal looked distressed and tired.

Police said thanks to some “creative vehicle herding” by officers and a local resident, they were able to get the sea lion safely back to the tidelands.

In a Facebook post, the police department said it was “a legit happy ending for all of us and our new friend.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman hit by train in downtown Fargo
5 people injured in two separate crashes at 25th St. & 13th Ave. intersection
Rhetton Nordman was given a gift by the 'FeDex Lady' as a random act of kindness.
The ‘FedEx Lady’ random act of kindness surprises Fargo boy
Whitney Anderson is battling breast cancer.
‘Be the rock for her’: Community supporting local woman who is battling breast cancer
One person hurt in two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County

Latest News

Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
3 boaters missing off the coast in Plaquemines Parish rescued by Coast Guard
3 boaters rescued after fending off sharks in Louisiana
Gas pump generic
Repair costs covered for drivers after fuel mix-up at West Fargo gas station
4:00PM News October 10 - Part 1
4:00PM News October 10 - Part 1
4:00PM Weather – October 10
4:00PM Weather – October 10