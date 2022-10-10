Contests
Reports of major fire at Maplelag Resort near Callaway, MN

VNL Breaking News(VNL)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CALLAWAY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Multiple fire departments are responding to a large fire at Maplelag Resort near Callaway, Minnesota.

Someone responding to the scene tells Valley News Live the calls started coming in around 8:00 a.m. on Monday, October 10. Large plumes of smoke could be seen from quite a distance away.

People posting about the fire on social media said the fire trucks coming and going from the scene were constant on Monday morning. Some of the responding agencies include Callaway Fire, Ogema Fire, Detroit Lakes Fire and personnel from White Earth.

Maplelag touts itself as a destination cross-country ski resort and conference center. It’s located about 20 miles north of Detroit Lakes.

Valley News Live has a reporter on scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.

