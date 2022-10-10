Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Repair costs covered for drivers after fuel mix-up at West Fargo gas station

Gas pump generic
Gas pump generic(Gray)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - PetroServe USA on Main Avenue in West Fargo is covering the cost of repairs for motorists after a fuel mix-up on September 30.

People trying to fill up with normal gas received diesel fuel.

Kent, the station’s CEO, says the driver of the fuel tanker accidentally placed diesel into the station’s gas holding tank.

17 people were paid 100% of the cost for repairs due to the mistake. They were also reimbursed for the cost of gas that was purchased.

Kent says these kinds of situations do not occur very often. He says it could happen every 3 to 5 years.

The impacted customers were paid within 24 to 48 hours of the incident happening.

The mix-up only impacted the West Fargo Truck Stop. All of the other 30 locations were not impacted.

If there were any customers that may have filled up and believe their vehicle was impacted, you can call 701-282-3201 for reimbursement.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman hit by train in downtown Fargo
5 people injured in two separate crashes at 25th St. & 13th Ave. intersection
Rhetton Nordman was given a gift by the 'FeDex Lady' as a random act of kindness.
The ‘FedEx Lady’ random act of kindness surprises Fargo boy
Whitney Anderson is battling breast cancer.
‘Be the rock for her’: Community supporting local woman who is battling breast cancer
One person hurt in two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County

Latest News

Maplelag Resort Likely a Total Loss After major Fire - 4PM Update - October 10
Maplelag Resort Likely a Total Loss After major Fire - 4PM Update - October 10
12-year-old shot by uncle while hunting near Motley, MN
Fire at Maplelag Resort near Callaway, MN
Major fire rips through Maplelag Resort near Callaway, MN
Noon News October 10 - Part 2
Noon News October 10 - Part 2