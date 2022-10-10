Repair costs covered for drivers after fuel mix-up at West Fargo gas station

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - PetroServe USA on Main Avenue in West Fargo is covering the cost of repairs for motorists after a fuel mix-up on September 30.

People trying to fill up with normal gas received diesel fuel.

Kent, the station’s CEO, says the driver of the fuel tanker accidentally placed diesel into the station’s gas holding tank.

17 people were paid 100% of the cost for repairs due to the mistake. They were also reimbursed for the cost of gas that was purchased.

Kent says these kinds of situations do not occur very often. He says it could happen every 3 to 5 years.

The impacted customers were paid within 24 to 48 hours of the incident happening.

The mix-up only impacted the West Fargo Truck Stop. All of the other 30 locations were not impacted.

If there were any customers that may have filled up and believe their vehicle was impacted, you can call 701-282-3201 for reimbursement.

