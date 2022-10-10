Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

ND Stockmen’s Association & ND Stockmen’s Foundation gave $250,000 to help ranchers affected by April blizzards

North Dakota ranchers caring for cattle during the April 2022 blizzard.
North Dakota ranchers caring for cattle during the April 2022 blizzard.(Carrie Roth)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association relief applications, about 14 percent of the state’s cattle herd died during the April blizzard and ice storms.

45 ranchers from 24 counties are getting part of a quarter million dollars in aid to help offset the disaster costs. The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation received donations from four states.

“I think it’s a great example of producers helping producers, neighbors helping neighbors. Like I said, hopefully, those disaster payments are more than financial leg up, if you will,” said NDSA Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson.

The disaster assistance was equal to about 25 percent of the animals’ value.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman hit by train in downtown Fargo
5 people injured in two separate crashes at 25th St. & 13th Ave. intersection
Rhetton Nordman was given a gift by the 'FeDex Lady' as a random act of kindness.
The ‘FedEx Lady’ random act of kindness surprises Fargo boy
Fire at Maplelag Resort near Callaway, MN
Major fire rips through Maplelag Resort near Callaway, MN
Whitney Anderson is battling breast cancer.
‘Be the rock for her’: Community supporting local woman who is battling breast cancer

Latest News

Roland Riemers
Grand Forks man arrested for blocking train, trying to make citizen’s arrest
Maplelag Resort’s main lodge a total loss
VNL @ 6: Maplelag Resort’s main lodge a total loss
Grand Forks Police
Girl hit by car in Grand Forks neighborhood
Government and energy leaders met at Bismarck State College Monday
‘We have the solutions to climate change’: ND leaders meet in Bismarck
6:00pm News October 10 - Part 1
6:00pm News October 10 - Part 1