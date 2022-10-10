Kids go missing in Moorhead, found safely

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two children went missing overnight after walking away from their grandmother’s house in South Moorhead.

Police say the kids left the house in the 500 block of 30th Avenue south around midnight.

Officers spread out across the neighborhood and firefighters were called out to help.

Authorities say the children were found safe a few blocks away within 30 minutes.

There’s no indication that anyone will face charges in this case.

