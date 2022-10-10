Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Kids go missing in Moorhead, found safely

By Katie Bartnick
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two children went missing overnight after walking away from their grandmother’s house in South Moorhead.

Police say the kids left the house in the 500 block of 30th Avenue south around midnight.

Officers spread out across the neighborhood and firefighters were called out to help.

Authorities say the children were found safe a few blocks away within 30 minutes.

There’s no indication that anyone will face charges in this case.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 people injured in two separate crashes at 25th St. & 13th Ave. intersection
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman hit by train in downtown Fargo
Rhetton Nordman was given a gift by the 'FeDex Lady' as a random act of kindness.
The ‘FeDex Lady’ random act of kindness surprises Fargo boy
Whitney Anderson is battling breast cancer.
‘Be the rock for her’: Community supporting local woman who is battling breast cancer
One person hurt in two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County

Latest News

Sports - Hain’s pair leads No. 3 UND to 4-1 win, weekend sweep
Sports - Hain’s pair leads No. 3 UND to 4-1 win, weekend sweep
Sports - North Dakota Defeats Youngstown State, 35-30
Sports - North Dakota Defeats Youngstown State, 35-30
Sports - NDSU Volleyball Drops 3-2 Decision Against North Dakota - October 8
Sports - NDSU Volleyball Drops 3-2 Decision Against North Dakota - October 8
Valley Today - Two Kids Safe After Short Search in South Moorhead - October 10
Valley Today - Two Kids Safe After Short Search in South Moorhead - October 10