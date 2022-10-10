Contests
Girl hit by car in Grand Forks neighborhood

Grand Forks Police
Grand Forks Police(Grand Forks Police Department)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks girl is recovering tonight after being hit by a car.

It happened at 4 PM in the area of 40 Ave S and South 20 St. Police say the girl was crossing the street using the crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle travelling Westbound on 40 Ave S. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian. The girl’s injuries are said to be minor and non-life-threatening injuries.

University of North Dakota Police Department responded to this incident and are handling the investigation, as another crash was happening at the same time on the other side of town.

