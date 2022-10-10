Contests
GF Police respond to Schroeder Middle School after report of missing handguns

generic police(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some uneasiness at Schroeder Middle School on Monday, October 10, after a guardian of a student called to report weapons missing from their home.

School administrators called the Grand Forks Police Department around 8:00 a.m. Officers responded and immediately started investigating.

Officers say they discovered two handguns were missing from the home. The guns were located around 8:25 a.m. at another residence and were not on school grounds. Police say there is no evidence to suggest the weapons were on campus or that any threats were made to anyone at school or in the community.

The investigation is still open and, as of this publishing, no charges have been filed. If you know anything about what happened, you are asked to contact Grand Forks Police.

  • Call: 701-787-8000
  • Online: Submit a tip via the GFPD’s Facebook page or website
  • App: Submit a tip via the Tip411 app

