Gas prices on the rise again overall, but could soon cool off in the West

The national average price of gas is on the rise again, climbing for the third consecutive week.
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The national average price of gas is on the rise again, climbing for the third consecutive week.

According to GasBuddy, the national average is $3.92 per gallon, a 13.8-cent increase from last week and up 22.5 cents from a month ago.

“With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we’ve seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a news release.

On the other hand, De Haan said some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those regions to likely decrease.

“For now, I don’t expect much improvement in prices for most of the country, with California and the Great Lakes as the exception, with downdrafts likely in the days and weeks ahead,” De Haan said.

GasBuddy reports the lowest gas prices are in Georgia, Mississippi and Texas. The highest average prices are in California, Alaska and Oregon.

