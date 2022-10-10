FPD needs help finding a suspect who threatened a woman in domestic dispute

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Police need help locating a man, who threatened to break into a woman’s home and harm her.

FPD is looking for 28-year-old Richard Yelegon of Fargo.

Authorities say they received a report about phone threats being made against the woman during a domestic dispute.

Yelegon was later located, but he fled on foot and then took off in his vehicle.

FPD officers caught up with Yelegon after he got out near 47th Avenue S. and 36th Street S, where a perimeter was set.

Officers were eventually unable to find him...within the perimeter.

Yelegon is described as a black man about 5′5″ tall.

He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with a Rolling Stones logo on it.

If you see him, please call 911.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.