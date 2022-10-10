Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Former Miss. governor subpoenaed about Brett Favre welfare scandal

FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8,...
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8, 2020, in his office at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. The former Mississippi governor is facing a subpoena related to Brett Favre.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Phil Bryant, the former Mississippi governor, is facing a subpoena related to Brett Favre.

The NFL Hall of Famer is caught up in a civil suit over an alleged scandal that involves tens of millions of misspent dollars earmarked for needy families.

Attorneys for the defendant, Austin Smith, said they want to see communications between the ex-governor and athlete.

The state is suing Smith for the return of more than $425,000.

It’s also accusing Favre of pressuring a company in which he was invested to seek nonprofit money.

An attorney for Favre declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 people injured in two separate crashes at 25th St. & 13th Ave. intersection
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman hit by train in downtown Fargo
Rhetton Nordman was given a gift by the 'FeDex Lady' as a random act of kindness.
The ‘FeDex Lady’ random act of kindness surprises Fargo boy
Whitney Anderson is battling breast cancer.
‘Be the rock for her’: Community supporting local woman who is battling breast cancer
One person hurt in two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County

Latest News

FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Former Fed chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks
Valley Today - Two Kids Safe After Short Search in South Moorhead - October 10
Kids go missing in Moorhead, found safely
Sports - Hain’s pair leads No. 3 UND to 4-1 win, weekend sweep
Sports - Hain’s pair leads No. 3 UND to 4-1 win, weekend sweep
Sports - North Dakota Defeats Youngstown State, 35-30
Sports - North Dakota Defeats Youngstown State, 35-30