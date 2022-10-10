Contests
Flu season is back; Sanford Health is encouraging people to get the flu vaccine

A young girl gets the flu vaccine in Grand Forks.
A young girl gets the flu vaccine in Grand Forks.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Flu season is upon us and according to Sanford Health in Grand Forks, more and more people are signing up to get the flu vaccine.

“We want our patients to be the healthiest that they can be,” said Hillary Determan, a nurse practitioner for Sanford Health. “By getting the flu vaccine it’s going to prevent them from having severe illness.”

In recent years, vaccines have become a hot bed of discussion, with some concerned that lives viruses are used in the process.

“I really like to take my time with patients and educate them on the fact that the flu vaccine doesn’t give you the flu. That’s a very common misconception out there.” said Determan.

Determan said she has seen first hand how influenza can turn fatal. She is reminding everyone that getting vaccinated isn’t only about protecting yourself but also for others.

“Immunization is so important for the community, for your family. Do it for the baby next door that can’t vaccinated yet.” said Determan.

For more information on the flu vaccine, click here.

