Cooking with Cash-Wa Episode 1: Buffalo Chicken Dip

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Buffalo Chicken Dip

· 4 cups shredded cooked chicken

· 2 packages (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

· 1 cup Garlic Buffalo Sauce

· 1 cup ranch dressing

· 1 5oz container blue cheese crumbles

· Tortilla Chips

Preparation

1. Mix all ingredients together in mixing bowl.

2. Place in an oven safe dish and bake for 30 minutes.

3. Stir and serve with chips.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.