Cooking with Cash-Wa Episode 1: Buffalo Chicken Dip

Spice up game day with this crowd pleaser!
By Emily White
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Buffalo Chicken Dip

· 4 cups shredded cooked chicken

· 2 packages (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

· 1 cup Garlic Buffalo Sauce

· 1 cup ranch dressing

· 1 5oz container blue cheese crumbles

· Tortilla Chips

Preparation

1. Mix all ingredients together in mixing bowl.

2. Place in an oven safe dish and bake for 30 minutes.

3. Stir and serve with chips.

