3 boaters rescued after fending off sharks in Louisiana

EMPIRE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - After being reported missing over the weekend, three boaters were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard about 25 miles offshore from Empire in Plaquemines Parish, according to WVUE.

During the search Sunday night, first responders found two boaters who had visible injuries to their hands from fending off sharks.

The boaters were pulled from the water by the Coast Guard in time before sharks could harm them. The boaters were taken to the University Medical Center New Orleans and were reported to be in stable condition.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew also hoisted a third boater from the water.

Officials say all three boaters were wearing lifejackets and one was experiencing signs of hypothermia at the time of the rescue. Their 24-foot center console boat reportedly sank the day before, stranding them without communication devices.

“We searched an area roughly the size of Rhode Island and are thankful to have found these missing boaters,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, a Sector New Orleans Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator.

“If the family member had not notified the Coast Guard, and if these three boaters were not wearing life jackets, this could’ve been a completely different outcome,” Keefe said. “We appreciate the assistance of the boating public, who were instrumental in helping identify possible areas where these boaters could have been operating before the vessel became in distress.”

The boaters were reported missing by concerned family members when they did not return home from a fishing trip.

