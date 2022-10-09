Contests
One person hurt in two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County

Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman was injured during a two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County, MN.

The crash happened shortly after 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 290th AVE SW and 170th ST SW.

The woman was traveling east when her vehicle was struck by another vehicle going south.

Two children were in the vehicle with the woman. They were secured in their car seats and were not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.

