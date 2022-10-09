Local restaurant raising money for woman who had brain tumor removed

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Tavern Grill in Fargo is raising money on October 13 for a woman who recently had a brain tumor removed. Tracy Uggerud, who also has had lung cancer for the past three years, will get 20% of the proceeds that are brought in from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday.

”It means a lot to me because she is a single mom and she does try to do everything and I don’t ask for a lot and she knows that,” said Madison Davis, an employee at the Tavern Grill and is the daughter of Uggerud. “She’s also super proud of me and how far I’ve come so doing this for her, it means a lot.”

Davis said they are still waiting for her mom to gain more cognitive function before they hold an in-person benefit for her.

