Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Local restaurant raising money for woman who had brain tumor removed

The Tavern Grill
The Tavern Grill(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Tavern Grill in Fargo is raising money on October 13 for a woman who recently had a brain tumor removed. Tracy Uggerud, who also has had lung cancer for the past three years, will get 20% of the proceeds that are brought in from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday.

”It means a lot to me because she is a single mom and she does try to do everything and I don’t ask for a lot and she knows that,” said Madison Davis, an employee at the Tavern Grill and is the daughter of Uggerud. “She’s also super proud of me and how far I’ve come so doing this for her, it means a lot.”

Davis said they are still waiting for her mom to gain more cognitive function before they hold an in-person benefit for her.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 24 Democratic candidate arrested for assault
5 people injured in two separate crashes at 25th St. & 13th Ave. intersection
Terry Schmidt's retirement home was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.
Retirement home for Detroit Lakes couple destroyed by Hurricane Ian
Justice for Taz
Justice for Taz: Students push to keep dog at Liberty Middle School
HUMAN SMUGGLING (MGN)
Several people detained following a human smuggling attempt

Latest News

Rhetton Nordman was given a gift by the 'FeDex Lady' as a random act of kindness.
The ‘FeDex Lady’ random act of kindness surprises Fargo boy
One person hurt in two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman hit by train in downtown Fargo
5 people injured in two separate crashes at 25th St. & 13th Ave. intersection