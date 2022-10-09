The ‘FeDex Lady’ random act of kindness surprises Fargo boy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A south Fargo family was celebrating their son’s 5th birthday when they got quite the surprise. A note was left under a package from the ‘FeDex Lady’ who left a gift for him.

“Those are kinds of things you don’t expect and it is just nice to know that that there are people who still care around here and just those simple acts of kindness really make somebody’s day and we just want to say thank you to her.” said Chelsey Nordman, Rhetton’s mother.

The random act of kindness impacted the Nordmans, as they said it was nice to see such a nice gesture made to their son. Unfortunately, they don’t know the identity of the ‘FeDex Lady’ and want to know so they can thank her.

“That was beyond ever what we were expecting.” said Nordman.

The hope for the Nordmans is to meet her one day to thank her.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.