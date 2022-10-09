‘Be the rock for her’: Community supporting local woman who is battling breast cancer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local woman has been battling breast cancer since she discovered a lump in late April. 39-year-old Whitney Anderson is in the midst of tackling chemotherapy while the community showers her and her family with love and support.

”Be the rock for her, this battle is 80% mental,” said Blaine Anderson, Whitney’s husband. “You have to believe, you have to have hope. So be there on the good days and the bad. When it’s bad, bring her up, when it’s good, keep it up. So that’s been the biggest thing.”

Friends and family describe Anderson as caring, supportive, giving and many other labels. It is evident on Anderson’s impact on people as many gathered in Mapleton to raise support for her.

“Oh the community turnout, you can’t even explain it,” said Brandi Hedin, a close friend of Whitney’s for over 25 years. “There’s no way to describe it. I hope in 20 years we look back and this was just a blip on the radar.”

So far over $35,000 was raised on Lend a Hand Up, which will help the family as she focuses on beating cancer. For more on Whitney’s story on Lend a Hand Up, click here.

