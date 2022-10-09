Contests
5 people injured in two separate crashes at 25th St. & 13th Ave. intersection

(Source: MGN)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five people were hurt this morning after two crashes at the intersection of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South.

In the first crash, authorities say an SUV ran a red light before striking a pickup truck.

The pickup then spun out into the intersection causing it to collide with a MATBUS.

A MATBUS passanger and the SUV’s driver suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup was also injured.

While still on the scene, police responded also to another crash at the same intersection where an SUV rear-ended a pickup.

Both drivers of that crash endured minor injuries.

