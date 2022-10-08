Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Several people detained following a human smuggling attempt

HUMAN SMUGGLING (MGN)
HUMAN SMUGGLING (MGN)(kvly)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARROAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A dozen people were detained after U.S. Border Patrol agents intercepted a smuggling attempt.

On September 25, A Warroad Station Border Patrol agent received a tip that two vehicles had unlawfully entered the country near Roseau.

The agent later caught up with one of the drivers of the two vehicles at a gas station near Grygla.

After questioning, four people, who were citizens of Great Britain and Ireland, were taken into custody.

The next day an International Falls Border Patrol agent found the second vehicle unoccupied at a restaurant in Bemidji.

Eight other illegal migrants were located after a front desk employee at a nearby hotel revealed to the agent that a couple had checked in earlier.

Out of all 12 detained, eight were from Great Britain, and 4 were citizens of Ireland.

“This was a great response by our agents,” Chief Patrol Agent Anthony S. Good said.  “The communication and collaboration between two of our stations was the reason we were able to catch the migrants.  As a reminder, it is unlawful to enter the United States anywhere other than a designated Port of Entry.”

All the migrants were transported to the Warroad Port of Entry for further processing.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 24 Democratic candidate arrested for assault
Sheyenne High School
Letter: Sheyenne boys soccer player calls out administration, demands accountability
David Lunde is missing in Colorado.
Cooperstown man missing in Colorado
hardwood fire 10/7/22
UPDATE: Harwood fire determined to not be an accident
Deadly crash graphic
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal crash near Rugby

Latest News

GIGI'S PLAYHOUSE REOPENS
Dozens of families celebrate Gigi’s Playhouse grand re-opening
Terry Schmidt's retirement home was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.
Retirement home for Detroit Lakes couple destroyed by Hurricane Ian
Police Generic
More than a dozen sexual assault kits from Fargo have gone untested for more than a year
Reproductive Right Rally Saturday in Grand Forks