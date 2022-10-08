Several people detained following a human smuggling attempt

WARROAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A dozen people were detained after U.S. Border Patrol agents intercepted a smuggling attempt.

On September 25, A Warroad Station Border Patrol agent received a tip that two vehicles had unlawfully entered the country near Roseau.

The agent later caught up with one of the drivers of the two vehicles at a gas station near Grygla.

After questioning, four people, who were citizens of Great Britain and Ireland, were taken into custody.

The next day an International Falls Border Patrol agent found the second vehicle unoccupied at a restaurant in Bemidji.

Eight other illegal migrants were located after a front desk employee at a nearby hotel revealed to the agent that a couple had checked in earlier.

Out of all 12 detained, eight were from Great Britain, and 4 were citizens of Ireland.

“This was a great response by our agents,” Chief Patrol Agent Anthony S. Good said. “The communication and collaboration between two of our stations was the reason we were able to catch the migrants. As a reminder, it is unlawful to enter the United States anywhere other than a designated Port of Entry.”

All the migrants were transported to the Warroad Port of Entry for further processing.

