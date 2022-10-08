Retirement home for Detroit Lakes couple destroyed by Hurricane Ian

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Detroit Lakes couple made the trip down to Ft. Myers, FL, to survey the damage to their retirement home. Terry Schmidt said it was destroyed due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

“We couldn’t even talk, we just drove through the park and we just go, oh my God, oh my God. That’s all we could say.” said Schmidt.

The couple had just retired and were supposed to enjoy the next chapter in their lives, but now they have to pick up the pieces.

“It’s a wreck, to tell you the truth.” said Schmidt.

Schmidt has plenty of experience tackling severe floods. This includes battles with the 1997 and 2009 floods in the Red River Valley. However, he said those floodwaters pale in comparison to what happened in Florida.

“You get eight inches, nine inches of rain on top of a three-foot tide that’s coming in. Plus you get the storm surge of six, seven feet. That’s crazy, I’ve never ever, ever been a part of that.” said Schmidt.

While the community looks to rebound after the devastation, Schmidt said his neighbors are banding together to support one another.

“The residents down here are lucky to even be alive through this thing. If everybody can say a prayer for the people down here in Fort Meyers that would be fantastic.” said Schmidt.

