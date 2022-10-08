Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Retirement home for Detroit Lakes couple destroyed by Hurricane Ian

Terry Schmidt's retirement home was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.
Terry Schmidt's retirement home was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.(Terry Schmidt)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Detroit Lakes couple made the trip down to Ft. Myers, FL, to survey the damage to their retirement home. Terry Schmidt said it was destroyed due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

“We couldn’t even talk, we just drove through the park and we just go, oh my God, oh my God. That’s all we could say.” said Schmidt.

The couple had just retired and were supposed to enjoy the next chapter in their lives, but now they have to pick up the pieces.

“It’s a wreck, to tell you the truth.” said Schmidt.

Schmidt has plenty of experience tackling severe floods. This includes battles with the 1997 and 2009 floods in the Red River Valley. However, he said those floodwaters pale in comparison to what happened in Florida.

“You get eight inches, nine inches of rain on top of a three-foot tide that’s coming in. Plus you get the storm surge of six, seven feet. That’s crazy, I’ve never ever, ever been a part of that.” said Schmidt.

While the community looks to rebound after the devastation, Schmidt said his neighbors are banding together to support one another.

“The residents down here are lucky to even be alive through this thing. If everybody can say a prayer for the people down here in Fort Meyers that would be fantastic.” said Schmidt.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheyenne High School
Letter: Sheyenne boys soccer player calls out administration, demands accountability
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
David Lunde is missing in Colorado.
Cooperstown man missing in Colorado
Motorcycle crash 52nd Ave. S.
Fargo motorcyclist undergoing second surgery after crash with dump truck, friends say
A new set of blood types have been discovered.
Scientists discover new set of blood types

Latest News

Police Generic
More than a dozen sexual assault kits from Fargo have gone untested for more than a year
Reproductive Right Rally Saturday in Grand Forks
Foxhome looking for answers for vast difference in garbage bills
Foxhome looking for answers for vast difference in garbage bills
Justice for Taz
Justice for Taz: Students push to keep dog at Liberty Middle School