Reproductive Right Rally Saturday in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Saturday marks 30 days until Election Day and abortion is at the front of many voters minds. A reproductive rights rally will take place tomorrow afternoon in Grand Forks Town Square. That’s happening from 2 PM-5 PM.

Hundreds of thousands of women are expected to rally nationwide in a day of action to raise awareness for reproductive rights ahead of the 2022 Midterm Elections. The event is being called “Women’s Wave” with more than 420 events planned in all 50 states.

Organizers in Grand Forks say, “We’re more fired up than ever to elect more women and pro-choice candidates around the country — we’re ready for the Women’s Wave!”

Following the march across to East Grand Forks, pizza will be provided at Mike’s pizza by the Polk/Red Lake County DFL.

