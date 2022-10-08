Contests
More than a dozen sexual assault kits from Fargo have gone untested for more than a year

One dates back to January of last year.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than a dozen sexual assault kits from Fargo have been awaiting DNA testing at the North Dakota Crime Lab for more than a year.

Fargo Police said, currently, there are 75 kits that need to be tested. Of those kits, 18 are more than a year old--including one dating back to January of last year.

Meanwhile, officials in Minnesota say no sexual assault kits awaiting testing at the state lab are more than a year old-- with the exception of some of it’s 2015 inventory.

That year, the state found there were about 3,500 kits used over several years, but they were not tested. About 95% of those kits have been addressed. The rest will be complete by the end of the year.

