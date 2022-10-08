More than 20 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop near Thompson

THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol says approximately 22.6 lbs of methamphetamine were found inside a spare tire during a routine traffic stop. The estimated street value of the drugs is $850,000.

It happened at 8:35 pm Tuesday, on I-29 approximately 1 mile south of Thompson. During the traffic stop, the trooper says he developed probable cause to believe there were illegal drugs in the 2017 Nissan Altima. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery.

30-year-old Julian Madrigal and 26-year-old Alexa Martinez, both from Chicago, IL, were arrested and charged federally with the following charges: 1. Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances. 2. Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine (500 grams or more). The NDHP was assisted by Grand forks Narcotics Task Force (GFNTF) along with the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office.

