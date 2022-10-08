‘It’s fighting for women’s rights’: People gather in Grand Forks for reproductive rights rally

Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 30 people gathered in downtown Grand Forks in support of women’s reproductive rights. It has been an ongoing battle over issues like abortion on both sides of the argument since Roe v. Wade was overturned earlier this year.

“Of course it’s fighting for women’s rights to choose what they want to do with their body,” said Dalton Erickson, one of the rally organizers. “But, we also feel that it’s wild that here we are today fighting for a right that our mothers and our grandmothers fought for, when we should be fighting for the future of this nation.”

Joined by local politicians and candidates, the was advocating the right toa woman’s body and healthcare, which includes abortions. Those in attendance said the rally is also about showing unity through for their cause.

“I believe that coming together and showing solidarity is how we make change in this country,” said Lexi Langowski, one of the rally organizers. “This is what democracy is about. When the people come together to express their concerns. They have the right to show up and speak to lawmakers.”

North Dakota is one of many states that are in legal battles over the potential bans on abortions. The rally in Grand Forks was part of hundreds that happened across the nation, kickstarted by the one on Washington D.C.

