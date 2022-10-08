Foxhome looking for answers for vast difference in garbage bills

FOXHOME, MN (Valley News Live) - There are several needs that are imperative for modern day life, such as electricity, water and waste removal.

But in the small town of Foxhome, Minnesota, the residents are left scratching their heads, wondering why they’re paying varying prices for what seems to be the same kind of service.

“The bills in town here are running anywhere from $62.50 to $235,” said Vernon Spilman, of Foxhome.

“There is no consistency in the town with the bills,” added Robert Gadow, another resident of Foxhome. “Some people are paying $62, some people $72, some $90. Why is it so different? We’re not that far apart. I mean, this town is little, it’s nuts.”

According to Waste Management, there are a couple different factors that can result in differing prices. Such as getting bills in the mail, or a fuel charge based on how far they have to drive to collect your waste.

However, comparing bills shows different charges for the same size bins and differing fuel charges for homes that are all in a 4 block radius.

The discrepancies have left residents frustrated and looking for solutions.

“Everybody gets the same bill for the same size container. If you got a 32 gallon can, you should pay for a 32 gallon can. If you got a 65, you should pay for a 65,” said Spilman.

“Explain it to us,” added Gladow. “The ones that are overpaying, I think. Why are we paying so much and others are paying half of that or better than that. Some people are paying the fuel bill and some don’t pay it. That’s not fair, really.”

