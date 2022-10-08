Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Foxhome looking for answers for vast difference in garbage bills

Foxhome, MN on garbage day
Foxhome, MN on garbage day(KVLY)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOXHOME, MN (Valley News Live) - There are several needs that are imperative for modern day life, such as electricity, water and waste removal.

But in the small town of Foxhome, Minnesota, the residents are left scratching their heads, wondering why they’re paying varying prices for what seems to be the same kind of service.

“The bills in town here are running anywhere from $62.50 to $235,” said Vernon Spilman, of Foxhome.

“There is no consistency in the town with the bills,” added Robert Gadow, another resident of Foxhome. “Some people are paying $62, some people $72, some $90. Why is it so different? We’re not that far apart. I mean, this town is little, it’s nuts.”

According to Waste Management, there are a couple different factors that can result in differing prices. Such as getting bills in the mail, or a fuel charge based on how far they have to drive to collect your waste.

However, comparing bills shows different charges for the same size bins and differing fuel charges for homes that are all in a 4 block radius.

The discrepancies have left residents frustrated and looking for solutions.

“Everybody gets the same bill for the same size container. If you got a 32 gallon can, you should pay for a 32 gallon can. If you got a 65, you should pay for a 65,” said Spilman.

“Explain it to us,” added Gladow. “The ones that are overpaying, I think. Why are we paying so much and others are paying half of that or better than that. Some people are paying the fuel bill and some don’t pay it. That’s not fair, really.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheyenne High School
Letter: Sheyenne boys soccer player calls out administration, demands accountability
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
David Lunde is missing in Colorado.
Cooperstown man missing in Colorado
Motorcycle crash 52nd Ave. S.
Fargo motorcyclist undergoing second surgery after crash with dump truck, friends say
A new set of blood types have been discovered.
Scientists discover new set of blood types

Latest News

Grand Forks County Illegal Drug Seizure
More than 20 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop near Thompson
6:00pm News October 07 - Part 1
6:00pm News October 07 - Part 1
6:00pm Sports - October 07
6:00pm Sports - October 07
6:00pm Weather - October 07
6:00pm Weather - October 07