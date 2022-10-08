Dozens of families celebrate Gigi’s Playhouse grand re-opening

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dozens of families came out to celebrate the grand re-opening of Gigi’s Playhouse in Fargo, the state’s only Down syndrome achievement center.

Gigi’s burned down nearly a year and a half ago from arson.

On Saturday, families celebrated their second home opening again.

The national founder of the playhouse flew into Fargo to join the celebration.

She says it’s one of the best Down syndrome achievement centers in the nation.

After a short presentation and dance party, people had a chance to explore the new space.

Free programs for people with Down syndrome of all ages start on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.