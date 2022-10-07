White Shield man delivers 10,000th bag of popcorn in honor of parents who have lost children

WHITE SHIELD, N.D. – You’ve heard the saying “North Dakota nice.”

If there’s anyone who epitomizes that phrase, it might just be Jerry Zimmerman.

The White Shield man has been popping up perfect bags of popcorn in his basement since 2017.

He was about 6,500 bags into his popcorn project when we first met him in January 2021.

The good news: he’s still poppin’ and still bringing smiles to people’s faces.

And he recently hit a pretty big milestone: his 10,000th bag of popcorn.

Zimmerman labels each bag with the date and time it was made, as well as the recipient’s name.

Known as “Popcorn Jerry” to many people, he’s provided popcorn for celebrations, including birthdays, weddings and funerals. He often drops off popcorn at police stations, schools and hospitals.

“Often people will say how happy it makes them, but my answer is it always makes me happier,” said Zimmerman.

He’s made dozens of new friends thanks to his popcorn hobby.

“I love people and I’m never tired of meeting new people and making new friends,” he said.

He’s got a soft spot for kids.

“Probably the most precious things you have in this life are your children and your grandchildren,” said Zimmerman.

Zimmerman has kept track of every bag he’s popped. This is bag number 10,000. He wanted this one to be a little extra special.

“I wanted it to be something that meant something to me, but more importantly to others. So, I come up with the idea to make this 10,000th bag and dedicate it to all parents that have lost their children,” he explained.

James and Doris Wald are among those parents. Their son, Jason, died in an avalanche in 2015.

Zimmerman knows this popcorn won’t bring Jason back, but he hopes it might bring a little joy to his parents.

Doris wasn’t expecting Zimmerman, this bag of popcorn or our camera.

“It means a lot. And he’s kind of become part of the family and, I don’t know, he’s just a wonderful man,” she said.

A wonderful man, whose kindness is making the world a little better, one popcorn kernel at a time.

Zimmerman delivers most of his popcorn in person, but he’s been known to mail it to people in other states.

