Shop locally this weekend for Small Business & Vendor Day
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Small business & vendor day is kicking off Saturday, October 8 to showcase and support local businesses in the Thief River Falls area.
Local businesses that will be participating are Luxe, Simply, T&T Designs, and Cookies by Kat.
Handcrafted vendors include Weekend Crafters and Amber Hawkins.
You can find these shops and a variety of different products at Northern Aroma and BB’s Clothing.
The event starts at 9 am to 2 pm.
