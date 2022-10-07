Shop locally this weekend for Small Business & Vendor Day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Small business & vendor day is kicking off Saturday, October 8 to showcase and support local businesses in the Thief River Falls area.

Local businesses that will be participating are Luxe, Simply, T&T Designs, and Cookies by Kat.

Handcrafted vendors include Weekend Crafters and Amber Hawkins.

You can find these shops and a variety of different products at Northern Aroma and BB’s Clothing.

The event starts at 9 am to 2 pm.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.