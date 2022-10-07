Contests
Part 2 of ‘Cold Justice’ investigation in Anita Knutson killing airs Saturday

Anita Knutson Billboard
Anita Knutson Billboard(Photo courtesy: Chris Knight/Oxygen)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MINOT, (KMOT) – The case of the 2007 killing of Minot college student Anita Knutson has drawn national attention of late, including a special two-part investigation on the show “Cold Justice.”

Part two of the special is airing this Saturday, Oct. 8, on Oxygen.

The investigators on the show visited Minot earlier this year and met with investigators as well as Anita’s family and friends.

Last Saturday, the investigators laid out the foundation of the case, and narrowed the list of suspects.

Saturday night, they’re expected to take a closer look at the crime scene, Anita’s off-campus apartment.

The 18-year-old was found fatally stabbed in June 2007, and the case went cold until this year, when police arrested Nichole Rice, the woman who was her roommate at the time of her death.

One of the show’s investigators, Det. Steve Spingola, talked with Your News Leader about the impact their work has had on the case.

“I think that the family, they always wanted some type of closure, like every family does if there’s a horrific crime. And I think what it does show is that law enforcement, even though some of these cases go cold, we’re still willing to work on them if we come up with something that might further the investigative leads,” said Spingola. Rice will be back in court in late December. Trial dates have not been set yet.

Part two airs on Oxygen Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.

Oxygen is channel 30 on Midco cable in Minot.

Video courtesy: Oxygen True Crime

Photos courtesy: Chris Knight/Oxygen

