Nationwide rallies Saturday for “Women’s Wave” for reproductive rights

More than 420 events are planned in all 50 states.
(FILE) Thousands rally for the annual Women's March in Washington, DC. (July 9, 2022)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Saturday October 8th, one month before Election Day, hundreds of thousands of women are expected to rally nationwide in a day of action to raise awareness for reproductive rights ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The event is being called “Women’s Wave” with more than 420 events planned in all 50 states. Gray Washington News Bureau’s Nicole Neuman speaks to Rachel Carmona, the Executive Director of the Women’s March.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

