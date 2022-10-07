Mental health evaluation ordered for man accused of attempted kidnapping

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A mental health evaluation at the North Dakota State Hospital has been ordered for the man accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and trying to kidnap her outside the Hillsboro Subway. Immediately after the attempted kidnapping back on July 24th, Traill County officials stated Weibye was ‘already under a doctor’s care’. He was taken to a Fargo hospital for mental health evaluations shortly after being apprehended.

62-year-old Mark Weibye, of Hillsboro, is charged with three felonies in the case including attempted kidnapping, felonious restraint and menacing.

“He pulled a gun out and I cowered back in the fetal position on the ground and I said, ‘Don’t shoot me!’” Jackie Halvorson, the victim in the case, told Valley News Live.

Halvorson says Weibye pointed a gun at both her head and chest and walked her across the parking lot toward his truck. She started kicking and ran, eventually finding a safe haven in the Casey’s gas station next door who helped Halvorson call police.

Weibye is scheduled to be back in court on November 9th.

