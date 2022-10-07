Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Mental health evaluation ordered for man accused of attempted kidnapping

Hillsboro Subway
Hillsboro Subway(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A mental health evaluation at the North Dakota State Hospital has been ordered for the man accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and trying to kidnap her outside the Hillsboro Subway. Immediately after the attempted kidnapping back on July 24th, Traill County officials stated Weibye was ‘already under a doctor’s care’. He was taken to a Fargo hospital for mental health evaluations shortly after being apprehended.

62-year-old Mark Weibye, of Hillsboro, is charged with three felonies in the case including attempted kidnapping, felonious restraint and menacing.

“He pulled a gun out and I cowered back in the fetal position on the ground and I said, ‘Don’t shoot me!’” Jackie Halvorson, the victim in the case, told Valley News Live.

Halvorson says Weibye pointed a gun at both her head and chest and walked her across the parking lot toward his truck. She started kicking and ran, eventually finding a safe haven in the Casey’s gas station next door who helped Halvorson call police.

Weibye is scheduled to be back in court on November 9th.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash 52nd Ave. S.
Fargo motorcyclist undergoing second surgery after crash with dump truck, friends say
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Sheyenne High School
Letter: Sheyenne boys soccer player calls out administration, demands accountability
Act of Kindness- October 04
A local act of kindness goes viral
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints

Latest News

Shattered glass in the playground
Daycare seeking assistance replacing playground covered in shattered glass
Vet serves in 3 wars
Fargo veteran serves in 3 wars
Tours memorials and monuments on Honor Flight.
Veteran catches attention on Honor Flight Oct.6
David Lunde is missing in Colorado.
Cooperstown man missing in Colorado