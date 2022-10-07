Man thrown from SUV, dies following crash near Rugby

RUGBY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead and two people are hurt following a rollover crash near Rugby.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened along U.S. Hwy. 2 on Thursday, Oct. 6 around 6:45 p.m.

The report says a 15-year-old boy from Rugby was crossing the highway when he hit an SUV. The SUV then spun into the ditched and rolled, according to authorities.

The man driving the SUV was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The woman in the SUV has life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in Grand Forks.

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital and then released.

The victim is a 53-year-old man from New Jersey. The woman is 50-years-old and from Louisiana.

